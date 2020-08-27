Gov. Kelly orders Olathe flags lowered

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all Olathe flags to be lowered on Friday, Aug. 28, in honor of Mayor Michael Copeland.

Governor Kelly says flags will be flown at half staff on the day of Mayor Copeland’s funeral service.

“Mayor Michael Copeland served his community with honor and integrity for nearly 20 years, and he will be deeply missed,” Governor Kelly said. “I offer my condolences to the Mayor’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn his loss, let us remember and celebrate his impactful legacy on the city of Olathe and the state of Kansas.”

Executive Order #20-30 can be read in full here.

