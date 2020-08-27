Advertisement

Gov. Kelly intends to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced her intent to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds.

Governor Laura Kelly says her administration intends to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program which is limited in scope and due to federal restrictions will only be available to those receiving at least $100 in unemployment benefits.

“While I had hoped that United States Senate would return early from vacation and extend federal benefits, I could not sit by idly while many Kansans are still facing unemployment,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This is far from a perfect solution, but we want to use every tool available to protect Kansans and our economy. I’m asking the Kansas Department of Labor to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, which is the only available option for additional federal assistance at this time.”

According to Gov. Kelly, on Aug. 8, President Trump issued an executive memorandum authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to spend up to $44 billion from its Disaster Relief Fund to provide lost wage assistance to those receiving unemployment benefits.

Gov. Kelly says if approved, the program will provide eligible claimants with an additional $400 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefits.

“We know Kansans are hurting and we are working to launch the LWA program so that we can assist as many individuals and families as possible,” Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said. “However, this program is not a permanent solution, at best it can be viewed as a quick fix. During these difficult economic times, we need Congress to fund permanent unemployment solutions for families in need. We need Congress to act.”

According to Gov. Kelly, if Kansas’ application is approved, implementation of the LWA program will take several weeks to execute and the KDOL estimates that claimants will begin receiving benefits no sooner than late September. She says for those eligible, payments will be retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1 and will remain in effect until FEMA terminates the program.

Gov. Kelly says eligibility requirements differ from the FPUC program. She says unlike the $600 a week program which expired in July, a claimant must self-certify their unemployment or partial unemployment is because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.

According to Gov. Kelly, since March 15, the KDOL has paid out over 2 million weekly claims totaling over $1.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment, click here.

