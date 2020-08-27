Gov. Kelly attends Thermo Fisher Ribbon Cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the Thermo Fisher ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony.

Governor Laura Kelly says she, Senator Jerry Moran, Senator Dinah Sykes, Representative Brandon Woodard, Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland, Lenexa Mayor Michale Boehm and Thermo Fisher officials will be attending the Thermo Fisher ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony of its new Lenexa facilities.

Governor Kelly says the ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m.

