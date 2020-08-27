Advertisement

Former Manhattan-area dentist and Powerball winner dies at age 82

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Manhattan-area dentist who won a multi-million dollar Powerball jackpot 25 yeas ago has died.

KMAN Radio reports that Pat Dreiling died Monday in Kansas City, Mo.

Dreiling was born and raised in Junction City and obtained a doctorate and master’s degree from St. Louis University.

KMAN says Dreiling was stationed in Vietnam with the 3rd Dental Company, where he provided dental care for civilians and wounded troops.

Following his honorable discharge, Dreiling went to work at his father’s dental practice in Junction City. Dreiling later opened an orthodontic practice in Manhattan, where he worked until retirement in 1999.

In 1995, Dreiling became the fourth largest Powerball jackpot winner in Kansas history, winning $31.2 million. The radio station said Dreiling’s generosity helped support an orthodontics school at his alma mater.

Services for Dreiling will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Agnus Church in Roeland Park. A private military burial service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Junction City.

Dreiling is is survived by his wife Mary and their children.

Full obituary information can be found here.

13 News at Six