Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.
The delayed enforcement of the gating criteria is to give students at least a three week time window to see if the COVID-19 cases trend down. It is also to give students a chance to have a normal student lifestyle.
Also, the Board of Education created a COVID-19 Advisory Committee. This group would provide advice to the superintendent regarding decisions to move or shift between more and less restricted environments.
