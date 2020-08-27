Advertisement

Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

The delayed enforcement of the gating criteria is to give students at least a three week time window to see if the COVID-19 cases trend down. It is also to give students a chance to have a normal student lifestyle.

Also, the Board of Education created a COVID-19 Advisory Committee. This group would provide advice to the superintendent regarding decisions to move or shift between more and less restricted environments.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Washburn Rural girls wrestling team gets state championship rings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team picked up some new bling Wednesday.

Sports

Multiple NBA teams boycott playoff games

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff game.

Sports

Washburn Rural wins first girls golf match

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs DT Mike Pennel suspended two games

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel was suspended the first two games of the NFL season, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic airs Friday on WIBW

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell and Ralph Hipp
KU basketball greats from across the country will be competing in a three-point contest for a cause Friday on WIBW.

Sports

KSHSAA to vote on alternative fall sports timeline Friday

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers and Marleah Campbell
The Kansas State High School Activities Association will vote Friday to approve an alternative timeline for the fall sports season.

Sports

Mid-East League sets fall sports rules for schools, fans amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Mid-East League has implemented expectations and procedures for fans and schools at fall sports competitions, including mask and social distancing requirements.

Kansas Prep Zone

Manhattan High School Cross Country team completed preseason time trials

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
Early Saturday morning, members of the Manhattan High School cross country team, completed their preseason time trials

Sports

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Rock Chalk Roundball Classic helps four-year-old Oskaloosa girl fight cancer