Emporia Board of Education approves gating criteria, delays enforcement

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Board of Education voted to adopt the gating criteria, but it will delay enforcement of the criteria until three weeks into the school year.

The delayed enforcement of the gating criteria is to give students at least a three week time window to see if the COVID-19 cases trend down. It is also to give students a chance to have a normal student lifestyle.

"I first ask you to allow the kids to play. If that is not possible, I ask that you look at the suspension and not the cancellation of the season."



Emporia High head football coach Corby Milleson (@coachmilleson) gave a very passionate testimony as to the power of sports. #KPZ pic.twitter.com/DPIs9LBPrG — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 26, 2020

Also, the Board of Education created a COVID-19 Advisory Committee. This group would provide advice to the superintendent regarding decisions to move or shift between more and less restricted environments.

