Closures along 3rd, 4th, 5th St. to continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents will continue to see closures along 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets.

The City of Topeka says the Bettis construction project is moving right along and has closed some new segments to continue its work.

The City says Saline from 3rd to 4th St. is now closed, along with Watson from 4th to 5th St.

According to the City, the mill and overlay project should be reaching its conclusion soon.

