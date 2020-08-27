Brown Co. residents receive more unsolicited packages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he is the public that more residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages in the mail.

Merchant says residents are receiving packages that they did not order from Wuhan, China through the U.S. Postal Service. He says the packages contain items ranging from Cartier jewelry, face masks, seeds, clothing and household tools. He says one thing they all have in common is that the package originates from Wuhan based on the return label address.

According to Merchant, some of the packages have the resident’s name and address on them as well as their phone number across the address label.

Merchant says he has again contacted the postal inspector and made them aware of what has been received in the mail and if they were aware of any contamination or motive behind the unsolicited packages.

The Sheriff says if a resident receives such a package, they should mark it “return to sender” across the face of the package and return it to their local post office. He says if the package has been opened, the postal inspector recommends throwing it away.

Merchant says, as a precaution, to keep in contact with banks to make sure unauthorized withdrawals are not being made and that there are no unauthorized charges to credit card accounts.

Paul Shade, Postal Inspector Public Information Officer says what to do with gifted merchandise is entirely up to them, however, he recommends marking unsolicited packages “return to sender,” if the package is open to throw it away, or if they so choose, he says residents may keep what they were given. He says this is a rare instance where “finders, keepers” applies unconditionally.

Shade says whatever is done, not to pay for it. He says not to get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. He says by law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep.

Merchant says those that receive unsolicited packages can contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 with any questions regarding the package.

