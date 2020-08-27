Advertisement

Brown Co. residents receive more unsolicited packages

(Lansdowne, Heather [KDA] | Kansas Department of Agriculture)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he is the public that more residents are continuing to receive unsolicited packages in the mail.

Merchant says residents are receiving packages that they did not order from Wuhan, China through the U.S. Postal Service. He says the packages contain items ranging from Cartier jewelry, face masks, seeds, clothing and household tools. He says one thing they all have in common is that the package originates from Wuhan based on the return label address.

According to Merchant, some of the packages have the resident’s name and address on them as well as their phone number across the address label.

Merchant says he has again contacted the postal inspector and made them aware of what has been received in the mail and if they were aware of any contamination or motive behind the unsolicited packages.

The Sheriff says if a resident receives such a package, they should mark it “return to sender” across the face of the package and return it to their local post office. He says if the package has been opened, the postal inspector recommends throwing it away.

Merchant says, as a precaution, to keep in contact with banks to make sure unauthorized withdrawals are not being made and that there are no unauthorized charges to credit card accounts.

Paul Shade, Postal Inspector Public Information Officer says what to do with gifted merchandise is entirely up to them, however, he recommends marking unsolicited packages “return to sender,” if the package is open to throw it away, or if they so choose, he says residents may keep what they were given. He says this is a rare instance where “finders, keepers” applies unconditionally.

Shade says whatever is done, not to pay for it. He says not to get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. He says by law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep.

Merchant says those that receive unsolicited packages can contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 with any questions regarding the package.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary Group B students attend first day back to school

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thursday morning kicked started day two of the 2020-21 school year for schools in the Manhattan Ogden USD 383 school district.

USD 383 Amanda Arnold Back to School Day 2 with group B

Updated: 54 minutes ago
USD 383 Amanda Arnold Back to School Day 2 with group B

News

KDHE includes Aruba in new travel quarantine list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list.

News

Gov. Kelly orders Olathe flags lowered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all Olathe flags to be lowered on Friday, Aug. 28, in honor of Mayor Michael Copeland.

Latest News

News

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office holds open interviews

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding open interviews for a 911 dispatcher.

News

Gov. Kelly attends Thermo Fisher Ribbon Cutting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be attending the Thermo Fisher ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony.

News

AG Schmidt partners with Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is partnering with the Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking.

News

New scorecard puts Shawnee Co. in red zone for COVID-19 community transmission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A scorecard released Monday puts Shawnee Co. in the “red” - or uncontrolled - zone for community transmission and severity.

News

Topeka Municipal Court closes due to positive case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Municipal Court will be closing at noon on Thursday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Gov. Kelly intends to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced her intent to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds.