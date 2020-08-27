Advertisement

Attacker husband sentenced to 25-plus years in brutal assault

Christopher Dean Gustin has been sentenced to over 26 years in prison.
Christopher Dean Gustin has been sentenced to over 26 years in prison.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Fry
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who repeatedly stabbed his wife and severely beat her was sentenced Thursday to more than 26 years in prison.

Christopher Dean Gustin, 30, was sentenced to 155 months for a conviction of attempted first-degree murder; 147 months for aggravated kidnapping; and six months each for two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child younger than 18 years old.

That means Gustin is sentenced to prison for a total of 26 years and two months.

The attack on Audrey Gustin, 27, occurred on May 31, 2019, in Christopher Gustin’s North Topeka apartment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly intends to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced her intent to apply for FEMA Unemployment Funds.

News

Migration mortality may not be major reason for declining population of monarch butterflies

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In a University of Kanas study, Monarch Watch Director Chip Taylor shows ideas based on the declining population of monarch butterflies, despite having received much attention and support.

News

Research shows political speeches use simpler language, express more sentiment

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A computer analysis done by Kansas State University shows that political speeches now use simpler language and express more sentiments.

News

Kansas ranks 10th worst state for early education systems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows Kansas ranks 41 out of 50 states and Washington D.C. for the best and worst early education systems in the nation.

Latest News

News

Closures along 3rd, 4th, 5th St. to continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka residents will continue to see closures along 3rd, 4th and 5th Streets.

News

Two men face drug charges after Topeka traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

News

Manhattan VFW holds Patriots March

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan VFW will be holding the Patriots March, a 26.2 mile Ruck March on Sept. 11.

News

Man who fell asleep at the wheel taken to Emporia hospital after crash Thursday morning on Kansas Turnpike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Roeland Park man was taken to an Emporia hospital after authorities said he was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County.

News

Over 7,000 organizations apply for SPARK Connectivity Grant Funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 7,000 businesses and nonprofits have applied for SPARK Connectivity Grant funds.

News

As Labor Day weekend approaches, AAA seeing end-of-summer travel surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
As Labor Day weekend approaches, AAA Kansas reports people planning road trips to areas where open spaces are in abundance.