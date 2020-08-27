Attacker husband sentenced to 25-plus years in brutal assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who repeatedly stabbed his wife and severely beat her was sentenced Thursday to more than 26 years in prison.

Christopher Dean Gustin, 30, was sentenced to 155 months for a conviction of attempted first-degree murder; 147 months for aggravated kidnapping; and six months each for two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child younger than 18 years old.

That means Gustin is sentenced to prison for a total of 26 years and two months.

The attack on Audrey Gustin, 27, occurred on May 31, 2019, in Christopher Gustin’s North Topeka apartment.

