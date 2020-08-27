As Labor Day weekend approaches, AAA seeing end-of-summer travel surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Labor Day weekend fast approaching, and along with it the end of the traditional summer vacation season, AAA Kansas reports a surge in people planning to hit the road.

On Thursday, AAA Kansas says it is seeing a surge in people planning to travel by car, as opposed to by plane or other modes of transportation.

Many families are finding their chace to take one last trip this summer has been extended because schools in some locations are starting later than usual because of the coronavirus.

However, instead of opting for the usual tourist spots, many are planning to explore the wide-open spaces as COVID-19 concerns continue to shape travel plans in 2020.

”As summer has progressed and more people have felt comfortable getting away for some sort of vacation, AAA retail locations are seeing heightened interest in our road trip travel tools,” says Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Many of the requests from travelers in Kansas have been for trips to northern and western states and national parks, with members opting to experience scenic drives and destinations rather than theme parks.”

While Orlando has typically been among the top destinations any month of the year, summer 2020 vacationers across the region have been more interested in trips where they can more safely manage social distancing and coronavirus risks.

According to a recent survey of AAA Kansas travel agents and advisors, popular road trip destinations now for Kansans include:

Colorado mountains and Denver area

National Parks including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Glacier and Grand Teton.

The Rapid City, S.D. area, includingn Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park.

Northern rockies states including Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Area lakes such as Table Rock and Lake of the Ozarks inn Missouri, along with Grand Lake of the Cherokees in Oklahoma.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Oklahoma City

AAA reminds travelers that it is important to take extra precautions to reduce risks associated with the coronavirus. Here are some ways to stay safe when traveling:

Hand sanitizer. Bring a large pump-style bottle of 70% alcohol-based sanitizer for the car. A pump bottle reduces handling of the bottle. Be sure everyone has a small, individual bottle to take with them when leaving the car.

Sanitizing wipes. Keep a packet in the car to wipe down all “contact” areas of the vehicle, such as the steering wheel, shift knob, door handles and seat belt latches Sanitizing wipes also can be used when opening a restaurant door, using a gas pump, sitting down at a table or using a public restroom.

Wear a mask. They are required in most municipalities when entering any public building or in outdoor spaces where people congregate. Keep in mind, the bandana or gaiter style of mask is not approved in all public areas, including Disney. Bring one washable mask for each day of the trip and use a new one daily. If traveling with children or several people, it may be more efficient to invest in a box of disposable masks so everyone can simply grab and go.

Pack a lunch and more. Packing food and snacks will help reduce the number of stops you have to make, and therefore the number of potential interactions. Opt for single-use packets so people aren’t reaching into the same bag. Bring a cooler with beverages.

Social distance. When making a stop, stay six-feet apart when standing in lines. Self-seating restaurants typically have their tables spaced, with distance and directional markers on the floor. Consider ordering ahead via a mobile app to further reduce contact.

Don’t hesitate to leave if concerned about COVID-19 precautioons. If workers are not wearing masks properly -- they should cover the entire mouth and nose -- or there are simply too many people inside, don’t hesitate to leave.

