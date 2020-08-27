Advertisement

AG Schmidt partners with Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is partnering with the Kansas Hospital Association to fight human trafficking.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he is partnering with the Kansas Hospital Association to create an online toolkit to increase awareness within the health care community of human trafficking.

Schmidt says the goal of the partnership is to provide practical and effective tools to help providers identify, interact and intervene in situations where human trafficking may be suspected. He says human trafficking is happening in both rural and urban areas and anyone can be a victim.

According to Schmidt, a 2014 study by the Global Centurion Foundation found that 88% of sex trafficking victims as they had contact with a medical care provider while they were being trafficked.

“Health care providers are in a key position to identify and assist victims by providing support and services they need to leave their situation and start on their road to recovery,” Schmidt said. “I am grateful to the Kansas Hospital Association for their collaboration in this effort to help the health care system identify human trafficking victims.”

Schmidt says the partnership will add another source of support for victims of human trafficking throughout Kansas by equipping urban and rural health care facilities and staff with victim-centered tools to identify issues associated with trafficking and to intervene.

Shmidt says his office has also provided targeted training on red flags for health care providers and administrative personnel throughout Kansas.

“Reducing and preventing human trafficking has been a priority focus area for many hospitals across Kansas,” said Tom Bell, President and CEO of the Kansas Hospital Association. “KHA appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with Attorney General Derek Schmidt and our member hospitals to address this critical issue.”

According to Schmidt, the toolkit was developed over several months through collaboration between his office and the KHA. He says resources include research-based approaches to providing patient care, screening methodology and models for hospitals to develop policies for assisting human trafficking victims.

The toolkit may be accessed here.

Schmidt says human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the world. More information on human trafficking can be found on Schmidt’s website.

