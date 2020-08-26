Advertisement

Wienermobile visits Topeka

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is visiting Topeka.
The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is visiting Topeka.(Oscar Meyer)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is stopping in Topeka on its “coast-to-coast weenie Roast.”

Oscar Meyer says its Wienermobile, driven by Mayochup Molly and Saucy Spence, is stopping in Topeka on its “coast-to-coast weenie Roast.”

The vehicular hotdog drivers say they will be offering the Franktastic opportunity to see the Wienermobile as it makes its return to the hot dog highways of American. They say they cannot wait to “meat” everyone and show them the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, handout Weenie Whistles and relish the opportunity to connect with as many Topekans as possible.

Oscar Meyer says it has been driving miles of smiles since its debut during the Great Depression. It says the motorized hotdog will be in the area making magic and having buns and buns of fun at the following:

  • August 27th from 3 PM to 7 PM - Walk in the Paint
  • August 28th from 6 PM to 9 PM - Concert Night

The company says it is in the process of booking more events and Topekans have the unique opportunity to request the Wienermobile at events on Saturday and Sunday. To make a request visit the KHC mobile tour website.

