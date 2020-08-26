Wednesday night forecast: Hot today, hot/humid to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues for the rest of the work week before much cooler temperatures return this weekend. The one factor we’re monitoring for Thursday and Friday is slightly higher humidity. We haven’t had many triple digit heat indices in this heat wave so far but we may start to see some heat indices as hot as 103° between tomorrow and Friday.

Precipitation wise we’re monitoring a cold front Friday night that will bring showers/storms to the area. This rain may linger in some areas Saturday morning however uncertainty exists for how long so will keep an eye on that particular detail as we get closer. The other uncertainty is how quickly rain may develop Sunday. Rain is likely Sunday night into at least Monday morning which at the very least will have heavier rain compared to Friday night’s storm system but there’s also a chance several spots remain dry Friday night which means the next chance for rain in some areas may not come until Sunday night.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph. Heat indices range from 98-103.

Friday will be similar to Thursday although it may come with less wind with winds closer to 5 mph.

Scattered storms will develop Friday night and linger into Saturday morning. Again the question remains how long Saturday and if that will affect any outdoor plans. Highs do cool down in the 80s over the weekend as the humidity decreases. The lower humidity could result in morning temperatures on Sunday in the low 60s. Right now Sunday looks mostly dry with storms developing Sunday night.

On and off storms will occur for the first half of next week: Mainly Monday morning then again Tuesday into Tuesday night with Wednesday mainly dry. Cloud cover and rain will factor in to the temperature forecast so we may have to adjust the forecast as we get closer to next week.

Taking Action:

Hot for 3 more days with highs in the 90s and heat indices as hot as 103°. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and limit outdoor activities. If there is going to be rain during the daytime hours this weekend it’ll be before 1pm mainly south of I-70 on Saturday and after 4pm on Sunday. Again most spots will be dry all weekend with the bulk of the rain falling Friday night then developing after sunset Sunday. With cooler temperatures continuing next week, stay weather aware while making outdoor plans due to rain chances. We’ll continue to fine tune the details as we get closer but at least consider a Plan B Monday morning and Tuesday to stay inside in case of rain.

Hail/wind risk with storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.