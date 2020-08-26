VAEK offers Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas is ensuring that innovative treatment is available to hospitalized veterans due to COVID-19.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says over 80 VA facilities across the nation are working to ensure the availability of convalescent plasma therapy for Veterans with COVID-19. It says the blood plasma from people that have recovered from COVID-19 is thought to contain virus-fighting antibodies helping the plasma recipient to fight off the infection.

VAEK says early results suggest that convalescent plasma therapy is associated with decreased mortality and symptoms. It says due to the treatment being considered promising, the Mayo Clinic and the Food and Drug Administration have established an expanded access program to make convalescent plasma more widely available and to gather data about its safety and effectiveness.

According to VAEK, the VA has transfused over 1,200 units of convalescent plasma to veterans in serious condition due to COVID-19 across the nation.

Dr. Verra Wekullo and Dr. Purush Dasaraju are infectious disease specialists and have collaborated with Research Service to make the Mayo Clinic’s EAP for convalescent plasma available to the veterans of VAEK.

VAEK says the VA medical centers of Leavenworth and Topeka have not yet treated a veteran in serious condition due to COVID-19. However, with cold and flu season approaching, more severe cases may be seen. It says it will be able to offer convalescent plasma as a treatment option at these clinics because of its participation in the EAP.

According to VAEK, this is not the first time unique treatment options have been offered.

“We have participated in other recent clinical trials to help Veterans with diabetes, heart disease, and cancer,” according to Dr. Melinda Gaddy, Associate Chief of Staff for Research at VA Eastern Kansas. “And we’re excited about new efforts that are underway to begin a disease prevention trial for healthy older Veterans and to partner with the University of Kansas to develop new eating disorder screening and assessment tools for the Veteran population.”

VAEK says it also participates in two of the nation’s largest genomic database efforts, the VA-sponsored Million Veteran Program and the NIH-sponsored All of Us program, promising to contribute to prevention, detection and treatment of a variety of diseases that are seen in veterans.

In a recent publication, the VAEK says the VA’s Chief Research and Development Officer, Dr. Rachel Ramoni, says “VA research is embedded in the largest integrated health care system in the country. We’re in a position to do things that no one else in the world can do to improve the health of our Veterans, the country, and the world.”

VAEK says it takes pride in the efforts it makes every day to improve the healthcare of veterans through genomics efforts, clinical studies, other research and the convalescent plasma EAP. It says it is committed to doing its part to advance medicine for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

