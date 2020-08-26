Two courts stop processing marriage license applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas courts will discontinue processing marriage license applications.

The Kansas Court System says two of its courts will no longer process marriage license applications. It says 16 others, however, continue to provide the service remotely via telephone and email.

Kansas Courts says district courts in Crawford and Miami counties are no longer taking marriage license applications but will finish processing the ones they already have if applicants pay the required fee by Oct. 15. It says those that miss the deadline will have to restart the process in a different court.

The Court says applicants are required to call a court to begin the process.

Residents of Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee or Wyandotte Co. get their licenses through the district court in their county. They are as follows:

Residents in other counties are able to choose from the following 12 court locations to get a marriage license:

According to the Court, marriage license paperwork required applicants to provide photo identification including personally identifiable information like their date of birth, Social Security number or driver’s license number. It says to protect the information, it will begin an encrypted email exchange with the applicant where they will return the completed paperwork.

The Court says if an applicant does not have access to email, it will send and receive paperwork via U.S. mail.

The Court says previously, marriage license applicants were required to appear in person in the clerk of court office to swear an oath that includes affirming the following:

they are of lawful age to marry or have necessary consent to marry;

are not related in degrees prohibited by law; and

no legal reason exists why they should not marry.

The Court says under the new process, applicants make this affirmation on paper.

According to the Court, Chief Justice Marla Luckert and the Kansas Supreme Court issued a series of administrative orders to define how district and appellate courts are to operate during ht COVID-19 pandemic. It says this allows state courts to continue to provide services while also following public health guidelines that protect judges, court staff and those that come into the courts.

For more information on the Court’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.