Two arrested following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. on Tuesday evening.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW US 24 Highway on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Hill says shortly after 6 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 1992 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW US 24 Highway. He says the truck came back stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

According to Hill, Samuel E. Shepherd, 23, of Topeka, and Darren E. Kizziah Sr., 49, of Ozawkie, were taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office says Shepherd is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and possession of stolen property. It says Kizziah Sr. is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Sheriff Hill says he appreciates the hard work of the K( unit and the assistance from the Topeka Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.