Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of ongoing community dialogue surrounding police/community relations, Topekans at Tuesday’s special council meeting signed up for four-minute slots to let the city’s leaders know their thoughts on police reform.

“Right now we run about 14 officers on the street second and third shift. That’s about one officer for every 13,000 or 14,000 citizens in the city of Topeka. That’s not right,” Richard Johnson said.

”I watch my son and son of his coaches and wonder when he’s gonna go from the cute little athletic kid, to a victim,” Courtland Davis said.

The city currently has an independent police auditor appointed by the city manager to review allegations of misconduct within TPD.

Many of Tuesday’s speakers called for an independent citizen’s review board to get the community involved.

“They would have an ethnically diverse group, and that group would have to undergo background checks, complete the department’s police citizen academy,” JoAnna Marks said.

In all, 63 speakers signed up to share their concerns, experiences, and suggestions to move Topeka forward.

“I do believe that adjustments can be made, but what I don’t want to see is heavy-handed restraint placed on our police officers where they can’t protect themselves, they can’t defend fellow officers, and they can’t protect citizens in harm’s way,” Joseph Ledbetter said.

“We’re not here to get rid of the police officers. That’s not our mission. We’re here to get you to do what you say that you’re going to do, which is protect and serve.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.