Three arrested in relation to Greenwood Co. homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested in relation to a Greenwood County homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested two men and a teen connected to the murder of Danny Shue, 78, of Eureka.

The KBI says on Tuesday, Aug. 25, around 3 p.m., agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton. It says Farr was arrested at the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and then booked into the Finney County Jail.

According to the KBI, Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and then transported to an area juvenile facility where he is being held.

The KBI says then around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Joseph E. Warden, 25, also of El Dorado, was arrested also at the El Dorado Police Department and then booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail. It says the Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Police Department assisted with the arrests.

According to the KBI, Farr, Warden, and the minor were all charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft and conspiracy to commit felony theft. It says charges are accusations and the three charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The KBI says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case should call it at 1-800-CRIME or the Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568.

According to the KBI, the Greenwood Co. Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

