Stormont Vail Health welcomes new hospitalist

Stormont Vail is welcoming Dr. Jarrod Cullan as its new hospitalist.
Stormont Vail is welcoming Dr. Jarrod Cullan as its new hospitalist.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new hospitalist to its team.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to welcome Jarrod Cullan, M.D., to its team to practice as a hospitalist in the Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Cullan says he has family in the medical field, which is where he found his love for science at an early age. He says after shadowing doctors and spending time with patients, he began his path to becoming a physician. He says the innovation and change that happens in health care keep him passionate each day.

“My first year of residency, I knew that hospital medicine was where I wanted to be,” Dr. Cullan said. “The pace of a hospitalist allows you to spend time working with patients each day and brings new challenges each day. I strive to take ample time with my patients in order to completely understand their concerns and explain their care plan to them and how we plan to get them back on their feet.”

Dr. Cullan says he earned his medical degree in 2017 and completed his internal medicine residency in 2020 from the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Dr. Cullan says when he is not in the hospital he enjoys running and spending time outside. He says before COVID-19 he would compete in obstacle course competitions with his friends.

