Stormont Vail Cultural Ambassadors uphold Small Moments culture in hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Health Cultural Ambassadors uphold the Small Moments culture of the network in hospitals.

Stormont Vail Health says its Cultural Ambassadors meet monthly to discuss how it can create and maintain an environment upholding the Small Moments culture of the network and supports team members in their work.

The hospital says Alison Wilson is an Administrative Director of its Mother and Child Services and has been a Cultural Ambassador since the committee began. It says she is also serving as the chair for 2020.

“Our goal is to stay in touch with our team members and to encourage the embodiment of our Small Moments culture,” Alison says.

According to the hospital, maintaining a supportive culture for its team and following the tenets that define its culture have been challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alison says the Cultural Ambassadors are working to find better ways to connect and communicate with all team members, especially as more people are working from home. She says working from home presents its own set of challenges.

“We want to make sure that communication is appropriate and timely,” Alison says.

Stormont Vail says Cultural Ambassadors are also working to address anxieties impacting team members in the workplace like those who are trying to balance remote learning or a new school situation for their children while they also parent and go to work.

“During the pandemic, we have had to focus more on our basic needs,” Alison says. “We want to make sure that all team members feel like they are safe at work and feel safe when they go home and take care of their families,” she says.

The hospital says Cultural Ambassadors serve four-year terms.

Alison says the committee brings together people from throughout the organization to give them an opportunity to find ways to build the team and support each other. She says there will be openings for two physician members when Dr. Mehmood Hashmi and Dr. Babak Marefet complete their terms at the end of the fiscal year.

The hospital says its tenets are as follows:

Together we treat every patient, visitor, and team member with compassion and dignity.

Together we are aware of our surroundings and will purposefully connect by guiding others to their destination, making eye contact and greeting everyone with a smile.

Together we own patient safety and the patient experience. We provide safe, high-quality care with a kind and generous spirit.

Together we are sensitive to privacy and confidentiality in our conversations and use of technology.

Together we honor our heritage, embrace diversity, and work every day to improve the health of our community.

According to Stormont Vail, current Cultural Ambassadors are as follows:

Kelly Baker, Marketing

Kim Brown, Learning & Talent Development

Tyler Dieker, Cancer Center

Blake Edwards, Heart Center

Tara Harding, RN, Internal Medicine

Mehmood Hashmi, M.D., Cancer Center

Austin Jackson, Planning

Kari Kelly, Employee Relations/Health & Compensation

Rob Kenagy, M.D., CEO

Jackie Koch, RN, 3 /4 Pavilion

Marcy Lechner, Provider Rec & Support Svs

Babak Marefat, M.D., Ophthalmology

Shelly McMaster, RN, Care Transformation

Enedina Patch, RN, Infection Prevention

Carol Perry, RN, Administration

Alex Rojas, Nutritional Services

Paula Sanders, RN, Rheumatology

Heather Schimmel, Revenue Cycle

Darlene Stone, Administration

Kirwin Watson, Information Systems

Julia Wiebler, PCMH

Alison Wilson, Mother-Child Services, chair

Renea Wilson, RN, Patient Experience

