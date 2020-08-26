Shawnee Co. receives $36.7 million for COVID-19 response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has received $36.7 million from the State of Kanas for COVID-19 response activities.

The County says COVID-19 has placed extra strain on support services and businesses throughout Shawnee Co. and the results of regional employment loss, restrictions on social interactions and disruptions to supportive services that focus on mental health, job training, food distribution and sheltering has negatively impacted the community.

Shawnee Co. says the Community Based Program is meant to support providers and businesses within the community with addressing this critical need during the public health emergency.

According to the County, in order to address the needs of the community and how it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is accepting applications and will award funds to eligible businesses and non-profit organizations. It says the Community Based Programs can include but are not limited to the following:

Support to area non-profits for re-opening measures;

Private schools;

Small business grant programs;

PPE to business and non-governmental entities;

Food security programs; and

Other essential service providers in the community who are unable to access State and Federal level programs.

The County says in order to be considered for funds, residents could complete thee Community Based Needs application and submit it to ShawneeCountyCares@snco.us.

The County says it will begin reviewing applications after Sept. 1, 2020.

