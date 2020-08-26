Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers offering $22k reward in double homicide

TPD released this picture taken from surveillance video right after a double homicide on July 14th.
TPD released this picture taken from surveillance video right after a double homicide on July 14th.(TPD)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Crime Stoppers are offering a $22,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her 13-year-old daughter.

The award was originally set at $20,000, but an anonymous donation increased the total to $22,000.

In the early morning hours of July 14, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of SW 5th Street in Topeka. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Crystal Andrews and her daughter, 13-year-old Mercedes Holford.

TPD later released photos of a person of interest in the homicide as well as an additional video clip. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the tip line at 785-234-0007 or visit the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers website.

