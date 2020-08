TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sewer repair project will close 15th St. in Topeka between Jewell and Boswell.

The City of Topeka says Tazco will be starting a sewer repair project which requires the closure of 15th St. between Jewell and Boswell.

The City says the closure is near the middle of the road segment and so both alleys will be closed at 15th St.

