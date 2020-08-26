Advertisement

Riley County reports 68 new COVID-19 positives since Monday

(Pixabay)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Officials have announced 68 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since Monday’s report, along with 1 additional recovery.

Currently in Riley County there are 290 active cases, with 379 individuals considered recovered, and 5 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There have been 6,378 negative test results for Riley County, with 178 tests still pending results.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one COVID-19 positive patient and zero person-under-investigation patients at the time of the release.

Riley County has had a total of 674 positive test results for COVID-19 with more than 400 of those results being individuals between the ages of 18-24 years old.

There are currently 212 individuals being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have symptoms, are a close contact of a positive patient or would like information on how to get tested, Riley County Health officials ask you to contact your primary health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Nurses are on staff Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the Riley County Screening Line.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas reaches almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 39,937 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

News

Division Chief of Operations retires from Junction City Fire Department

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Division Chief of Operations Dennis “Scotty” Wetklow is retiring from the Junction City Fire Department.

News

Stormont Vail Cultural Ambassadors uphold Small Moments culture in hospitals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Stormont Vail Health Cultural Ambassadors uphold the Small Moments culture of the network in hospitals.

News

Sewer repair closes 15th St. in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A sewer repair project will close 15th St. in Topeka between Jewell and Boswell.

Latest News

News

Chandler claims to have been in Colorado during 2002 murders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
Charged with two counts of murder, Dana Lynn Chandler will assert she was in Colorado when her former husband and his fiancee were shot to death in Topeka in 2002, court records say.

News

Two arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. on Tuesday evening.

News

Pandemic delays murder trial for man accused of killing off-duty corrections officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Through his defense attorney, a 37-year-old man charged in the 2019 beating death of an off-duty corrections officer on Tuesday sought and got a 60-day postponement before the case returns to court.

News

Fourth KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Your new job could be just a few clicks away.

News

No serious injuries in I-470 accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash on I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.