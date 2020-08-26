Riley County reports 68 new COVID-19 positives since Monday

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Officials have announced 68 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since Monday’s report, along with 1 additional recovery.

Currently in Riley County there are 290 active cases, with 379 individuals considered recovered, and 5 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There have been 6,378 negative test results for Riley County, with 178 tests still pending results.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one COVID-19 positive patient and zero person-under-investigation patients at the time of the release.

Riley County has had a total of 674 positive test results for COVID-19 with more than 400 of those results being individuals between the ages of 18-24 years old.

There are currently 212 individuals being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have symptoms, are a close contact of a positive patient or would like information on how to get tested, Riley County Health officials ask you to contact your primary health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

Nurses are on staff Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the Riley County Screening Line.

