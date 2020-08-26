Rep. Marshall works to boost ethanol exports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is working to boost ethanol exports.

Congressman Roger Marshall says Kansas is home to 10 biofuel facilities providing high-quality jobs for plant workers in rural communities throughout the state, along with thousands of bushels of soybeans and milo each year. He says overall, the biofuels industry is responsible for about $4 billion in annual economic contributions which makes it a vital piece of the state’s agriculture industry.

“As co-chairman of the House Biofuels Caucus, I understand the huge impact the biofuels industry has on all regions of Kansas,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “I have been a strong supporter of the industry and continue to advocate to USTR Lighthizer and Chief Agricultural Negotiator Ambassador Gregg Doud on behalf of biofuels and all of our state’s agriculture industries.”

Marshall says he recently joined 19 of his peers in writing to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to ask the Trump Administration to prioritize fair and equitable treatment of the U.S. ethanol industry during the bilateral trade negotiations with Brazil.

Specifically, Marshall says he encouraged the Trump Administration to urge Brazil to eliminate the ethanol tariff rate quote and prohibitive 20% tariff on out of quota imports which will help reinstate the zero duty exemption for U.S. ethanol from Brazil’s Common External Tariff that was effective from 2012-2017.

“Ethanol is foundational to the trade relationship with Brazil and accounts for nearly half of all U.S. agricultural exports to the country,” wrote Rep. Marshall. “This economic activity is injected directly back into the communities we serve in the form of employee wages, feedstock payments to farmers, and continued investments in our ethanol facilities…Brazil’s inequitable treatment of U.S. ethanol creates economic strain throughout the U.S. ethanol industry, especially during a year in which COVID-19 is devastating fuel demand in our country.”

