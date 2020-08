TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police arrested a man in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old.

RCPD says 19-year-old Jamichael Strahan, of Fort Riley, was arrested for two counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

He is currently in jail on $500,000 bond.

