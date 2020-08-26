Advertisement

Racial bias inequality brought to forefront as students return

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As students return to the University of Kansas, inequality and racial bias inequality are brought to the forefront according to education experts.

The University of Kansas says as schools across the nation reopen and students return to classrooms, many questions linger beyond how they will stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KU says as the pandemic has affected many communities of color disproportionately, it shows how education in America is still struggling with questions of equity, race, equality, safety in schools, discipline and related issues.

According to KU, Dorothy Hines, assistant professor of curriculum and teaching and African and American-African studies, studies education, race, discipline and how schools handle the punishment of students.

“Racial inequality has been a preexisting condition in our society. But it can be uprooted if we are intentional about addressing its symptoms and treating it head-on,” Hines said.

The school says Hines has published various scholarly articles on skewed racial discipline and how it can be addressed, how race and culture affect school discipline and dropout rates and at-risk students.

