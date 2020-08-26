No serious injuries in I-470 accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash on I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, a westbound vehicle entered the median right before reaching the Fairlawn Road overpass, then traveled down a steep embankment, through a railing and across northbound lanes of Fairlawn before hitting a concrete barrier.

Officials say there were one adult and two children in the vehicle and they were taken to an area hospital to be examined.

There is no word on what caused the accident and no other vehicles were involved.

