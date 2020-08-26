Advertisement

No serious injuries in I-470 accident

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash on I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning.

Officials say nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash along I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning. They say the accident happened around 9:15 a.m.

According to officials at the scene, a westbound vehicle entered the median right before reaching the Fairlawn Road overpass, then traveled down a steep embankment, through a railing and across northbound lanes of Fairlawn before hitting a concrete barrier.

Officials say there were one adult and two children in the vehicle and they were taken to an area hospital to be examined.

There is no word on what caused the accident and no other vehicles were involved.

