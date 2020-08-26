Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff series.

This comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was seen on video being shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Bucks opponent - the Orlando Magic - took the court for pregame warmups, but the Bucks players never took the floor.

Milwaukee came into Game 5 leading the Magic 3-1 in a seven-game series.

