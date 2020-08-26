Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff series.

This comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was seen on video being shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Bucks opponent - the Orlando Magic - took the court for pregame warmups, but the Bucks players never took the floor.

Milwaukee came into Game 5 leading the Magic 3-1 in a seven-game series.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Clock is at 0:00 —- Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are not on the court. pic.twitter.com/qAjoXDWCom — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 26, 2020

