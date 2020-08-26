Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of an NBA playoff series.
This comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was seen on video being shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.
The Bucks opponent - the Orlando Magic - took the court for pregame warmups, but the Bucks players never took the floor.
Milwaukee came into Game 5 leading the Magic 3-1 in a seven-game series.
