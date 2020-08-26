Midland Care announces new CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former state cabinet secretary and budget director will take the helm at Midland Care Connection.

Shawn Sullivan was announced today as the organization’s new CEO. He’ll officially take over January 1 from Karren Weichert, she’s retiring after more than 30 years as Midland’s first employee, and only prior executive director.

Sullivan previously served as Kansas Secretary For Aging And Disability Services, and currently works for a company overseeing more than two dozen long-term care facilities in Kansas.

Midland Care provides hospice, home health, palliative care and other support services to 21 Northeast Kansas counties.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.