Marshall supports federal funding for Kansas State Fair

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is supporting federal funding for the Kansas State Fair.

Congressman Roger Marshall says in July, the Kansas State Fair announced the cancellation of the 2020 state fair, which left a $2.3 million hole in the fair’s revenue and risks the possibility of not having a 2021 fair either. He says the Kansas State Fair was not the only cancellation due to COVID-19. he says states throughout the country are at risk of losing their fairs that bring together rural and urban residents for a celebration of agriculture, agribusiness and all the great traditions fairs bring to communities.

Marshall says he recently signed the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act which is bipartisan legislation that would provide $500 million in grant funding for agricultural fairs throughout the U.S. to make sure the agriculture-related events and competitions continue.

“The Kansas State Fair has a substantial economic impact not only on Hutchinson but on the entire State of Kansas,” said Rep. Marshall. “The fair contributes an estimated $74.6 million to the Kansas economy annually and gives youth and adults across the state an opportunity to showcase their talents, learn more about our state’s great agriculture industry and develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers by cultivating a passion for agriculture.”

Marshall says the legislation would authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Market Services to provide grant funding to states to help impacted fairs continue events that drive and promote agribusiness. He says local, county and state fairs would all be eligible for funding assistance.

