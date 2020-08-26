Man taken into custody after police standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken into custody after a police standoff near central Topeka this evening.

Topeka Police surrounded a home off of 17th and Harrison just after 2:30 p.m., looking for a man wanted in connection to two shooting incidents Monday. Officers believed he was hiding in the home, possibly armed, and called in crisis negotiators and the response team to assist.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers entered the home with a K-9 unit, and took Samuel Portlock, 31, into custody.

Portlock was booked for aggravated assault and other charges.

