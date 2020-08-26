Man indicted for allegedly selling marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been indicted on federal firearms and drug trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Kansas man has been indicted on federal firearms and drug trafficking charges related to a complaint from a Kansas City grocery store.

McAllister says Pablo Martinez, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in order to aid in the trafficking of drugs, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to McAllister, court documents say the investigation began when a complaint was made to law enforcement by Balls Food Inc. that one of its employees was selling marijuana. He says investigators identified Martinez as the employee’s supplier.

KHP says when it stopped Martinez’s car for a traffic violation, a trooper found a .45 caliber handgun and over a quarter pound of marijuana in the car. It says Martinez denied selling marijuana and told investigators he himself smoked about a quarter pound of marijuana every five days.

McAllister says if convicted, Martinez could face no less than five years in federal prison on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other firearm charge and up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the marijuana charge.

McAllister says he is thankful for the work of the FBI, the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.