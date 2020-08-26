Laird Noller dies at 83

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lifelong car dealer and the namesake behind Topeka’s Ford Dealership has passed away.

According to his obituary, Laird Noller died August 22, 2020, at his home in La Jolla, California, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Noller formed “Noller Motors” with his father in 1960 after the two purchased the Mosby-Mack Motor Company in Topeka.

Dealerships in Topeka and Lawrence still bear his name.

No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Kansas Endowment.

Noller was 83.

