KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.

The University of Kanas says in its latest results from its COVID-19 saliva testing show 222 students and staff have tested positive for the virus out of 19,452 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.14%.

KU says overall the positivity rate is in line with what they expected and have prepared to manage for. It also says this number shows a small decrease from its initial round of testing. It says that the positivity rate of the University is lower than the rate of the general Douglas County population.

The school says it has conducted community testing of the campus for two key reasons. First, it says it wants to identify positive cases early to ensure proper isolation. Second, it says it wants to establish a baseline level of positivity rates for the campus population.

According to the school, the baseline testing will help inform courses of action to be taken with more targeted testing efforts in the future.

KU says its Pandemic Medical Advisory Team features nine of the region’s top medical experts and public health professionals. It says the team guides the schools approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while considering data and scientific evidence.

The school says those that have yet to get tested should make an appointment online to receive a test near the mobile testing unit at Watkins Health Services.

According to the school, some results from the weekend tests have not been included in this update and it will update the community again on Friday.

KU says its Greek community results have shown a positivity rate of 5.47% and it applauds the community for participating in the testing efforts so far and proactivelly working with it to take proper health and safety measures.

The school says a single group cannot be ultimately responsible for the spread of COVID-19 on campus and it remains clear. It says to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others and to wash hands.

According to KU, there are a lot of positive signs being seen through the first week of school. It says there is a lower overall density in the environment, students are wearing masks inside and outside and social distancing within classrooms. It says keeping this up this semester will be important and that the responsibility lies with all of us.

