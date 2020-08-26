Advertisement

Kansas Republican Party pleased with message of National Convention

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas republicans say they are pleased with the way the convention has gone, they say it’s focusing on patriotism instead of politics.

The republican national convention kicked off Monday with the theme, “honoring the great American story.”

“This convention has been a celebration of stories of everyday Americans who have been empowered thanks to the policies of President Trump and republicans.”

Shannon Golden, the Executive Director Of The Kansas Republican Party, believes republicans are taking the right approach by celebrating Americans rather than tearing down the competition.

“We’re seeing a much different vision than we saw last week with the DNC, the past couple of nights the RNC has offered a positive portrayal of America. It was much less grim, less attacking and was about more of the greatness of our country. Everybody that I have talked to has been impressed so far.”

Although recent polls show a close race between President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden, Golden says republicans aren’t concerned.

“Vice President Biden said that if he got re-elected he would not hesitate to shutdown the county and voters and Americans realize that they can’t afford that, our economy can’t afford that, and I think there’s a stark contrast between President Trump and Joe Biden and I think Americans will realize that when they go to the polls in November.”

Despite the pandemic pushing events online, Golden believes the campaign is strong.

“For us, for the Kansas Republican Party, as we’re traveling around the state and talking to voters, they’re energized now more than ever to re-elect trump to four more years.”

