Kansas reaches almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 39,937 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows the state has 437 COVID-19 related deaths and 39,937 positive cases of the virus.
The KDHE says there have been 2,226 hospitalizations and 355,160 negative tests.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 23
- Anderson – 32
- Atchison – 137
- Barber – 5
- Barton – 202
- Bourbon – 86
- Brown – 64
- Butler – 404
- Chase – 65
- Chautauqua – 8
- Cherokee – 217
- Cheyenne – 6
- Clark – 47
- Clay – 31
- Cloud – 48
- Coffey – 73
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 247
- Crawford – 478
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 65
- Doniphan – 59
- Douglas – 1,075
- Edwards – 23
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 295
- Ellsworth – 25
- Finney – 1,772
- Ford – 2,282
- Franklin – 250
- Geary – 259
- Gove – 9
- Graham - 19
- Grant – 121
- Gray – 85
- Greeley - 4
- Greenwood – 25
- Hamilton – 44
- Harper – 105
- Harvey – 286
- Haskell – 56
- Hodgeman – 14
- Jackson – 189
- Jefferson – 112
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 7,682
- Kearny – 71
- Kingman - 39
- Kiowa – 9
- Labette – 172
- Lane – 8
- Leavenworth – 1,658
- Lincoln - 7
- Linn – 56
- Logan – 3
- Lyon – 802
- Marshall – 14
- Marion – 63
- McPherson – 185
- Meade – 69
- Miami – 190
- Mitchell – 30
- Montgomery – 207
- Morris – 19
- Morton – 10
- Nemaha – 55
- Neosho – 81
- Ness – 22
- Norton – 23
- Osage – 61
- Osborne – 4
- Ottawa – 40
- Pawnee – 180
- Phillips – 50
- Pottawatomie – 140
- Pratt – 40
- Rawlins - 1
- Reno – 699
- Republic – 35
- Rice – 43
- Riley – 574
- Rooks – 25
- Rush - 17
- Russell - 22
- Saline – 435
- Scott – 79
- Sedgwick – 6,992
- Seward – 1,249
- Shawnee – 2,056
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 17
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 26
- Stanton – 43
- Stevens – 53
- Sumner – 117
- Thomas – 51
- Trego – 11
- Wabaunsee – 52
- Wallace - 1
- Washington – 3
- Wichita - 4
- Wilson – 20
- Woodson – 12
- Wyandotte – 5,920
For more information visit the KDHE website.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.