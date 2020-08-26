Kansas reaches almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 39,937 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows the state has 437 COVID-19 related deaths and 39,937 positive cases of the virus.

The KDHE says there have been 2,226 hospitalizations and 355,160 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 23

Anderson – 32

Atchison – 137

Barber – 5

Barton – 202

Bourbon – 86

Brown – 64

Butler – 404

Chase – 65

Chautauqua – 8

Cherokee – 217

Cheyenne – 6

Clark – 47

Clay – 31

Cloud – 48

Coffey – 73

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 247

Crawford – 478

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 65

Doniphan – 59

Douglas – 1,075

Edwards – 23

Elk - 1

Ellis – 295

Ellsworth – 25

Finney – 1,772

Ford – 2,282

Franklin – 250

Geary – 259

Gove – 9

Graham - 19

Grant – 121

Gray – 85

Greeley - 4

Greenwood – 25

Hamilton – 44

Harper – 105

Harvey – 286

Haskell – 56

Hodgeman – 14

Jackson – 189

Jefferson – 112

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 7,682

Kearny – 71

Kingman - 39

Kiowa – 9

Labette – 172

Lane – 8

Leavenworth – 1,658

Lincoln - 7

Linn – 56

Logan – 3

Lyon – 802

Marshall – 14

Marion – 63

McPherson – 185

Meade – 69

Miami – 190

Mitchell – 30

Montgomery – 207

Morris – 19

Morton – 10

Nemaha – 55

Neosho – 81

Ness – 22

Norton – 23

Osage – 61

Osborne – 4

Ottawa – 40

Pawnee – 180

Phillips – 50

Pottawatomie – 140

Pratt – 40

Rawlins - 1

Reno – 699

Republic – 35

Rice – 43

Riley – 574

Rooks – 25

Rush - 17

Russell - 22

Saline – 435

Scott – 79

Sedgwick – 6,992

Seward – 1,249

Shawnee – 2,056

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 17

Smith – 3

Stafford – 26

Stanton – 43

Stevens – 53

Sumner – 117

Thomas – 51

Trego – 11

Wabaunsee – 52

Wallace - 1

Washington – 3

Wichita - 4

Wilson – 20

Woodson – 12

Wyandotte – 5,920

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.