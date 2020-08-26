Advertisement

Kansas ranks 8th worst state for women’s equality

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Women’s Equality Day women are losing their jobs at a higher rate than men during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of 2020′s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality and Kansas has ranked 43, the eighth-worst state.

WalletHub says in order to determine where women are treated more equally it looked at gaps between female and male executives and disparity in unemployment rates for women and men, among other things.

In Kansas, the study shows the state ranks 32 for executive positions gap, 39th for work hours gap, 19th for entrepreneurship rate gap, 29th for political representation gap and 32nd for higher-income disparity. The state has also ranked 19 for workplace environment, 47 for education and health and 29 for political empowerment.

The study shows the top five states for women’s equality ar Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona. It says the five worst states are Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Texas and Louisianna.

To read the full study, click here.

