Advertisement

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Two arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. on Tuesday evening.

National

Police: 1 hurt after Pa. man, protest marchers on way to DC exchange gunfire

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gunfire erupted Monday night between a group of marchers on their way to Washington, D.C., from Milwaukee and a rural Pennsylvania resident who claimed they wouldn’t leave his business’ parking lot, police said.

National

Weather, reinforcements helping in California wildfire fight

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

News

Pandemic delays murder trial for man accused of killing off-duty corrections officer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Through his defense attorney, a 37-year-old man charged in the 2019 beating death of an off-duty corrections officer on Tuesday sought and got a 60-day postponement before the case returns to court.

Latest News

National

Fires burn closer to homes in northern Calif.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
US Forest Service crews digging in and setting backfires to meet the Woodward fire head on, up the ridge and protect the nearby Point Rays visitor center.

National

Activist wounded in Pa. on way to DC gathering

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A group of activists say they were shot in Pennsylvania as they marched to Washington, D.C.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

National

Virginia RNC delegate shares advocacy for marijuana

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Fourth KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair underway

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Your new job could be just a few clicks away.

News

No serious injuries in I-470 accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash on I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning.