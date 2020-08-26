Advertisement

Gov. Kelly commends K-State on new district announcement

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is applauding the announcement of the New Edge Collaboration District at Kansas State University.

“This new Edge Collaboration District is a smart, strategic investment that will provide unmatched educational opportunities for Kansas State University students now and in the future,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to support Kansas higher education and innovative projects like the Edge Collaboration District that will help maintain a steady, educated workforce for businesses and offer opportunities to grow and strengthen our state’s economy.”

Gov. Kelly says what is formerly the North Campus Corridor will now be the Edge Collaboration District which will represent over a dozen industries and six academic colleges. She says the district features $2 billion of current and planned infrastructure investments and plans for almost 5,000 total jobs expected by 2035.

“Higher education is one of Kansas’ key assets in attracting and maintaining outstanding companies in our state,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This is great news for Kansans, our state and our nation. I look forward to seeing the terrific developments that will come from this impressive investment.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the decision comes as the state anticipates the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s opening, as well as additional emphasis and investment being placed in the Animal Health sector in recent years, which makes the district home to impressive advantages in research and talent.

