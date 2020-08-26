Ft. Riley hosts second annual soapbox derby

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host its second annual soapbox derby on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Fort Riley says it will be hosting its second annual soapbox derby on Saturday. It says the derby will pit racers against each other in home-built, gravity-powered cars racing down Reed and Carpenter Ave. between the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley garrison headquarters buildings.

Fort Riley says there will be three age divisions for the competition; 7-12, 13-17 and 18 and older.

According to the military base, race spots are limited and advance registration is required to participate. It says registration can be made by calling 785-784-1000 and ends on Friday or when all slots are filled. It says the event is free and open to the public and all participants must live within 150 miles of Fort Riley.

Fort Riley says due to its COVID-19 guidelines, participants will be required to wear masks, maintain proper social distancing and use hand sanitizing stations.

For more information on the race visit the Ft. Riley MWR website.

Fort Riley says races will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude by 2 p.m.

The military base says visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. It says DOD ID holders are considered Trusted Travelers and may vouch for up to seven other people in their vehicle.

For more information on accessing Fort Riley, visit the military base’s website.

