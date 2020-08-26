Fourth KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Your new job could be just a few clicks away.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced Wednesday morning that the KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job fair is underway and goes until Thursday, Aug. 27.

This is the state's fourth virtual Job Fair of the year, and three more are planned for the remainder of 2020.

Those will be September 22nd through 24th, October 27th through 29th, and December 8th and 9th.

The job fair is free, but you will have to create an online user account if you don't already have one.

For more information, or to start hunting for jobs, go to KansasWorks.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.