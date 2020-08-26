Advertisement

Emporia Public Schools to hear comments in person and online at Wednesday’s meeting

Students hold signs to express their views on the upcoming school year at Emporia public schools.
Students hold signs to express their views on the upcoming school year at Emporia public schools.(KVOE)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Unified School District 253 will take a hybrid approach when it entertains public comments both in-person and online during Wednesday evening’s board of education meeting, according to KVOE radio.

Anyone wishing to submit a written comment must do so by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For those wishing to offer in-person comments, a Google form is available via the district’s website and also must be completed and submitted by 8 a.m. Wednesday, the radio station said.

Those who sign up for in-person attendance will be able to speak either virtually through the Google Hangout platform at the Mary Herbert Education Center.

Several health protocols will be in place for those planning to come to the Mary Herbert Education Center.

The public comment portion of the meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. with the regular board meeting set to begin no earlier than 7 p.m.

The public comment portion may be extended to 7:30 p.m. depending on the number of individuals wishing to speak.

Groups with the same interest or viewpoint are asked to appoint a single spokesperson in order to accommodate for maximum participation.

KVOE said that a final schedule for public comment will be made available via email after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the public comment process click here. 

