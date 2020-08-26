Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

Watch on here or on the 13 News Facebook page.

