Division Chief of Operations retires from Junction City Fire Department

The Junction City Fire Department says Division Chief of Operations Dennis “Scotty” Wetklow is retiring on Sept. 22, 2020, after 33 years of service.

JCFD says Wetklow was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on July 29, 1988.

According to the Department, throughout his career, he has served as a Firefighter/EMT, Firefighter/AEMT, Captain, Batallion Chief and Division Chief of Operations.

JCFD says the community is invited to celebrate Wetklow’s retirement at a reception on Friday, Sept. 11, from 2-4 p.m. in the municipal building gymnasium at 700 N Jefferson St.

The Department says due to current health orders, masks or face coverings will be required and everyone will be asked to practice proper social distancing.

