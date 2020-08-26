Advertisement

Compliance to Riley County Local Health Order 18 achievable

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health officials have checked complaints on several Aggieville businesses accused of violating COVID-19-related health orders.

As we previously reported, they have issued notice to close to only one business. Officials who visited O’Malley’s on Friday saw workers and customers without masks.

Authorities ordered the business to close Saturday, but yesterday, Riley County Health Department, administrative director, Julie Gibbs and other members of the emergency operations center spoke with O’Malley’s owners to discuss requirements.

“We know that it can happen, that they can be in compliance, and if they ever have questions they can reach out to the health department, just give us a call if they have questions about…some safeguards they want to put in place.” Riley County Health Department, Administrative Director, Julie Gibbs says.

Gibbs says O’Malley’s and the county reached an agreement on Monday allowing the business to reopen, if they do not comply, they could be ordered to close again.

