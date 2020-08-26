Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas receives $200,000 grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced a $200,000 grant for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has received a $200,000 Empowering Health Grant from UnitedHealth. She says she was joined by Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman and State Representative Monica Murnan.

“I want to thank the team at UnitedHealthcare for their generosity, which will benefit the Pittsburg community and Southeast Kansas for years to come,” Governor Kelly said. “The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas performs life-saving work in the Pittsburg community. My administration is committed to working with our local and federal partners to provide Kansans access to affordable, quality health care.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas staff are on the front lines of public health’s response,” Dr. Norman said. “This grant will increase their capacity to improve the health of Kansans.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Empowering Health grant is to be used by the health center to support its Community Health Action Team with a behavioral nurse and social worker to better address social isolation and behavioral health needs in its existing and new patients with low incomes.

“By giving more Kansans access to health insurance, our community partners like Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas would no longer have to cover the cost of care for uninsured individuals,” State Representative Monica Murnan said. “This would free up funds to increase patient care, add new services, extend community outreach, and bolster the local economy.”

Gov. Kelly said during the ceremony that her administration is committed to supporting local health care organizations throughout Kansas by fighting for quality, affordable health care for over 150,000 Kansans by expanding Medicaid.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.