Advertisement

Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas receives $200,000 grant

Gov. Kelly has announced a $200,000 grant for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
Gov. Kelly has announced a $200,000 grant for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced a $200,000 grant for the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas has received a $200,000 Empowering Health Grant from UnitedHealth. She says she was joined by Kansas Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman and State Representative Monica Murnan.

“I want to thank the team at UnitedHealthcare for their generosity, which will benefit the Pittsburg community and Southeast Kansas for years to come,” Governor Kelly said. “The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas performs life-saving work in the Pittsburg community. My administration is committed to working with our local and federal partners to provide Kansans access to affordable, quality health care.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas staff are on the front lines of public health’s response,” Dr. Norman said. “This grant will increase their capacity to improve the health of Kansans.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Empowering Health grant is to be used by the health center to support its Community Health Action Team with a behavioral nurse and social worker to better address social isolation and behavioral health needs in its existing and new patients with low incomes.

“By giving more Kansans access to health insurance, our community partners like Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas would no longer have to cover the cost of care for uninsured individuals,” State Representative Monica Murnan said. “This would free up funds to increase patient care, add new services, extend community outreach, and bolster the local economy.”

Gov. Kelly said during the ceremony that her administration is committed to supporting local health care organizations throughout Kansas by fighting for quality, affordable health care for over 150,000 Kansans by expanding Medicaid.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marshall supports federal funding for Kansas State Fair

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is supporting federal funding for the Kansas State Fair.

News

Two courts stop processing marriage license applications

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two Kansas courts will discontinue processing marriage license applications.

News

Man indicted for allegedly selling marijuana

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas man has been indicted on federal firearms and drug trafficking charges.

News

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Kansas reaches almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 39,937 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Local

Riley County reports 68 new COVID-19 positives since Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health Officials have announced 68 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since Monday’s report, along with 1 additional recovery.

News

Division Chief of Operations retires from Junction City Fire Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Division Chief of Operations Dennis “Scotty” Wetklow is retiring from the Junction City Fire Department.

News

Stormont Vail Cultural Ambassadors uphold Small Moments culture in hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Stormont Vail Health Cultural Ambassadors uphold the Small Moments culture of the network in hospitals.

News

Sewer repair closes 15th St. in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A sewer repair project will close 15th St. in Topeka between Jewell and Boswell.

News

Chandler claims to have been in Colorado during 2002 murders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Charged with two counts of murder, Dana Lynn Chandler will assert she was in Colorado when her former husband and his fiancee were shot to death in Topeka in 2002, court records say.