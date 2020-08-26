Child on bicycle dies after being struck by truck Tuesday evening in southwestern Kansas

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle Tuesday evening in Stanton County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday at 103 N. Elm St. in Johnson City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled over to the left side of the street to speak with owners of a residence.

When the driver left, she didn’t see a boy on a bicycle who was in front of the truck.

The driver pulled out and struck the boy with the driver’s side front tire of the truck, the patrol said.

The boy, Matthew J. Pantoja, of Johnson City, was taken to Stanton County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Abigail Licon-Hernandez, 28, of Johnson City, was reported uninjured.