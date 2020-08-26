Advertisement

Child on bicycle dies after being struck by truck Tuesday evening in southwestern Kansas

A 6-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle Tuesday evening in Johnson City in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.
A 6-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle Tuesday evening in Johnson City in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.(KMVT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle Tuesday evening in Stanton County in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday at 103 N. Elm St. in Johnson City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled over to the left side of the street to speak with owners of a residence.

When the driver left, she didn’t see a boy on a bicycle who was in front of the truck.

The driver pulled out and struck the boy with the driver’s side front tire of the truck, the patrol said.

The boy, Matthew J. Pantoja, of Johnson City, was taken to Stanton County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Abigail Licon-Hernandez, 28, of Johnson City, was reported uninjured.

Latest News

News

Emporia Public Schools to hear comments in person and online at Wednesday’s meeting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emporia Public Schools will hear comments in person and online at Wednesday evening's board of education meeting.

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 39 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Hot today, hot/humid to end the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Rain returns Friday night

News

Midland Care announces new CEO

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former state cabinet secretary and budget director will take the helm at Midland Care Connection.

Latest News

News

Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
As part of ongoing community dialogue surrounding community relations, Topekans at Tuesday’s special council meeting signed up for four-minute slots to let the city’s leaders know their thoughts on police reform.

News

Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

News

Back the Blue rally held outside of Topeka City Council’s special session

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A large crowd gathered ahead of Tuesday nights special meeting to spread the word, they back the blue.

News

Black Lives Matter supporters rally outside City Council chambers for Special Meeting

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

News

Back the Blue rally held outside of City Council’s special session

Updated: 8 hours ago
13 News at 10pm