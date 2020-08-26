Advertisement

Chiefs DT Mike Pennel suspended two games

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) celebrates a play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel was suspended the first two games of the NFL season, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The reason for his two-game suspension is still unclear. It’s the third suspension of Pennel’s career. While with the Packers, Pennel twice was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Pennel published an apology to twitter saying:

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom,” Pennel said. “Although I am completely unaware of how this occurred, I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward. I am truly sorry and ask for your grace and forgiveness. I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!”

Pennel played eight games with the Chiefs after joining the squad in 2019. The Topeka-Native logged 24 tackles and one sack. Pennel had recently signed a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs this season.

