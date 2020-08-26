Advertisement

Chandler claims to have been in Colorado during 2002 murders

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Dana Chandler (WIBW)(WIBW)
By Steve Fry
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charged with two counts of murder, Dana Lynn Chandler will assert she was in Colorado when her former husband and his fiancee were shot to death in Topeka in 2002, court records say.

Chandler filed a three-page, handwritten notice of alibi saying she was in Colorado. The alibi document was filed in Shawnee County District Court on August 19.

"On the date and time the alleged offense occurred in Topeka, Kansas, (on) July 7, 2002, Ms. Chandler was west of Denver, Colorado, in the Rocky Mountains of the state of Colorado," Chandler wrote in the alibi notice.

Chandler referred to her filing as a "Notice of Modification of Notice of Alibi."

In the filing, Chandler also said she was withdrawing Kraig Clark as an alibi witness. Earlier in the case, Chandler wanted access to whatever computer analysis Clark provided to prosecutors.

Prosecutors had subpoenaed Clark as a witness during Chandler's 2012 jury trial, but he wasn't called to testify, court records and earlier Chandler defense records said.

A date to start the re-trial of Chandler hasn't been scheduled.

Chandler is acting as her own attorney.

Chandler, now 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of her former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, 53.

Sisco and Harkness were slain in the Harkness west Topeka home.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home.

Following a lengthy trial in 2012, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

But the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas reaches almost 40,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 39,937 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Local

Riley County reports 68 new COVID-19 positives since Monday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health Officials have announced 68 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases since Monday’s report, along with 1 additional recovery.

News

Division Chief of Operations retires from Junction City Fire Department

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Division Chief of Operations Dennis “Scotty” Wetklow is retiring from the Junction City Fire Department.

News

Stormont Vail Cultural Ambassadors uphold Small Moments culture in hospitals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Stormont Vail Health Cultural Ambassadors uphold the Small Moments culture of the network in hospitals.

News

Sewer repair closes 15th St. in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A sewer repair project will close 15th St. in Topeka between Jewell and Boswell.

Latest News

News

Two arrested following traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop near NW Topeka Blvd. on Tuesday evening.

News

Pandemic delays murder trial for man accused of killing off-duty corrections officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Through his defense attorney, a 37-year-old man charged in the 2019 beating death of an off-duty corrections officer on Tuesday sought and got a 60-day postponement before the case returns to court.

News

Fourth KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Your new job could be just a few clicks away.

News

No serious injuries in I-470 accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Nobody was seriously injured in a wild crash on I-470 in Topeka on Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.

News

Atchison police report rash of catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A rash of catalytic converter thefts is reported in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.