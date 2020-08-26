Chandler claims to have been in Colorado during 2002 murders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charged with two counts of murder, Dana Lynn Chandler will assert she was in Colorado when her former husband and his fiancee were shot to death in Topeka in 2002, court records say.

Chandler filed a three-page, handwritten notice of alibi saying she was in Colorado. The alibi document was filed in Shawnee County District Court on August 19.

"On the date and time the alleged offense occurred in Topeka, Kansas, (on) July 7, 2002, Ms. Chandler was west of Denver, Colorado, in the Rocky Mountains of the state of Colorado," Chandler wrote in the alibi notice.

Chandler referred to her filing as a "Notice of Modification of Notice of Alibi."

In the filing, Chandler also said she was withdrawing Kraig Clark as an alibi witness. Earlier in the case, Chandler wanted access to whatever computer analysis Clark provided to prosecutors.

Prosecutors had subpoenaed Clark as a witness during Chandler's 2012 jury trial, but he wasn't called to testify, court records and earlier Chandler defense records said.

A date to start the re-trial of Chandler hasn't been scheduled.

Chandler is acting as her own attorney.

Chandler, now 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of her former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, 53.

Sisco and Harkness were slain in the Harkness west Topeka home.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home.

Following a lengthy trial in 2012, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

But the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.