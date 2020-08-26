Black Lives Matter supporters rally outside for Special Session Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The issue of police reform took center stage Tuesday night at a special meeting of the city council.

Black Lives Matter supporters rallied outside City Council Chambers before the meeting with signs and flags to deliver one message. Many members stayed outside the building to support those who went inside to speak.

Members said they wanted to give suggestions on preventive policing, and give personal testimonies on their interactions with law enforcement for Tuesday’s special meeting.

”We’re looking to establish an oral here, combination of where we connect where the community is heard and valued,” Regina Platt with Black Lives Matter said.

A member of Black Lives Matter says they planned to speak on specific issues.

”Two biggest parts, first would be the civilian review board, the second would be putting more money in the most impoverished part of our city, because we know, scientifically that can reduce crime,” Joshua Karimi with Black Lives Matter said.

”The big wrap around is to give testimony of how we’ve been affected by the circumstance here in Topeka,” Platt added.

In addition to having their voices heard, Black Lives Matter says they want to emphasize the need for change.

”If the people are saying that they a need, and its not being met and they have an issue and its not being met, there’s a problem there,” Platt explained. “We’ve even praised our captain, we’ve praised the chief, we’ve praised the mayor, we’ve praised the councilmen, but again we say, we want change.”

“If we can put things in place now so that way in the future if something were to happen then we already have things in order that way we don’t have to face the tragedies that we face,” Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. emphasized.

Black Lives Matter members said they wanted to have a peaceful rally Tuesday night.

Though no action items were on the agenda, Black Lives Matter members said their personal testimonies were important to share.

