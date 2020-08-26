Advertisement

Black Lives Matter supporters rally outside for Special Session Meeting

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The issue of police reform took center stage Tuesday night at a special meeting of the city council.

Black Lives Matter supporters rallied outside City Council Chambers before the meeting with signs and flags to deliver one message. Many members stayed outside the building to support those who went inside to speak.

Members said they wanted to give suggestions on preventive policing, and give personal testimonies on their interactions with law enforcement for Tuesday’s special meeting.

”We’re looking to establish an oral here, combination of where we connect where the community is heard and valued,” Regina Platt with Black Lives Matter said.

A member of Black Lives Matter says they planned to speak on specific issues.

”Two biggest parts, first would be the civilian review board, the second would be putting more money in the most impoverished part of our city, because we know, scientifically that can reduce crime,” Joshua Karimi with Black Lives Matter said.

”The big wrap around is to give testimony of how we’ve been affected by the circumstance here in Topeka,” Platt added.

In addition to having their voices heard, Black Lives Matter says they want to emphasize the need for change.

”If the people are saying that they a need, and its not being met and they have an issue and its not being met, there’s a problem there,” Platt explained. “We’ve even praised our captain, we’ve praised the chief, we’ve praised the mayor, we’ve praised the councilmen, but again we say, we want change.”

“If we can put things in place now so that way in the future if something were to happen then we already have things in order that way we don’t have to face the tragedies that we face,” Pastor Gregory Bland Jr. emphasized.

Black Lives Matter members said they wanted to have a peaceful rally Tuesday night.

Though no action items were on the agenda, Black Lives Matter members said their personal testimonies were important to share.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midland Care announces new CEO

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former state cabinet secretary and budget director will take the helm at Midland Care Connection.

News

Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
As part of ongoing community dialogue surrounding community relations, Topekans at Tuesday’s special council meeting signed up for four-minute slots to let the city’s leaders know their thoughts on police reform.

News

Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Topekans voice thoughts on police reform at special council meeting

News

Back the Blue rally held outside of Topeka City Council’s special session

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A large crowd gathered ahead of Tuesday nights special meeting to spread the word, they back the blue.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter supporters rally outside City Council chambers for Special Meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Washburn Rural girls golf wins first match of the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Washburn Rural won its first girls golf match of the season. The Junior Blues placed first and second in the match.

News

Back the Blue rally held outside of City Council’s special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Sports

Chiefs DT Mike Pennel suspended two games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel was suspended the first two games of the NFL season, according to the NFL transaction wire.

News

Man taken into custody after police standoff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One man was taken into custody after a police standoff near central Topeka this evening.

Local

Compliance to Riley County Local Health Order 18 achievable

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health officials have checked complaints on several Aggieville businesses accused of violating COVID-19-related health orders.